Jay Huff keys #1 UVA in 63-43 win at Clemson

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Clemson had a couple of open threes to take the lead early in the second half. Then UVA coach Tony Bennett went to little-used reserve Jay Huff.

A Huff three ignited a 20-6 run, and Virginia went on to a 63-43 win at Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday.

The ‘Hoos (15-0, 3-0 ACC) led by as many as 12 in the first half, but Clemson (10-6, 0-3 ACC) closed to 27-21 at the break, shooting 10-of-12 at the line to make up for a woeful 5-for-21 (23.8 percent) shooting effort from the floor.

It was 29-27 UVA when Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell missed back-to-back threes at the 17-minute mark.

A De’Andre Hunter three and a Reed free throw had it at 32-28 when Bennett inserted Huff into the game at the 15:46 mark.

A Huff three pushed the lead to seven, and he would score seven in the 20-6 run over a 6:58 stretch before checking out with the Cavaliers up 18, at 52-34.

Huff finished with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting and seven rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench. The 7’1” redshirt sophomore had a plus/minus of +15.

Kyle Guy had 13 points on 5-of-15 shooting to lead Virginia.

Hunter had 12 on 4-of-10 shooting and seven rebounds.

UVA shot 40.4 percent (23-of-57) from the floor and was solid from three, making 10-of-23 (43.5 percent).

Reed led Clemson with 14 points, but he was just 3-of-14 from the floor, doing most of his damage at the free-throw line, where he shot 8-of-11.

The Tigers shot 25.9 percent (14-of-54) from the floor and 15.8 percent (3-of-19) from three-point range.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Subscribe Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined. Click here!

News From Around the Web

Shop Google