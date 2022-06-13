Jason Derulo announced for FredNats Summer Concert Series

Jason Derulo was announced Monday as a late summer addition to the FredNats Summer Concert Series.

Derulo will be playing at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Friday, Sept. 16th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Derulo ranks among the top pop and urban artists of this era, with 11 RIAA platinum certified singles, 12 billion combined global streams, close to 6.5 billion YouTube views, and worldwide singles sales well in excess of 190 million.

Keep scrolling for more info, and head to www.FredNatsConcerts.com to view all of our upcoming events.

Like this: Like Loading...