It’s in the stars: Trio leads Squirrels past Senators

Zach Houchins and Jonah Arenado each collected an RBI single and Melvin Adon struck out the side in order in the ninth to propel the Richmond Flying Squirrels over the Harrisburg Senators, 3-1, on Wednesday at FNB Field.

Houchins put Richmond (31-51, 8-7) on the board in the fourth. Following a leadoff double from fellow Eastern League All-Star Jacob Heyward, Houchins punched a single up the middle to make it a 1-0 game. Next, Bryce Johnson grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice to double the Flying Squirrels’ lead against right-hander Wil Crowe (Loss, 7-6).

Alfred Gutierrez (Win, 6-3) held Harrisburg (47-37, 5-9) scoreless for the first four innings before yielding a run in the fourth. After the Senators loaded the bases on a single and two walks, Tyler Goeddel lofted a sacrifice fly to center field to cut Richmond’s lead to 2-1.

Gutierrez completed at least five innings for the fourth consecutive start, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three and walking two. The right-hander has tossed at least five innings while allowing three runs or fewer in nine of his last 11 starts. He has earned a win in three consecutive starts.

Arenado, one of Richmond’s league-leading six Eastern League All-Stars, tacked on a run for the Flying Squirrels in the ninth. After Gio Brusa walked and Johnson doubled to put runners on second and third, Arenado bounced a single through the left side to extend Richmond’s lead to 3-1.

The double extended Johnson’s on-base streak to seven games. Since joining Richmond, Johnson is batting .357 (10-for-28) with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four RBIs and six runs scored.

Adon (Save, 11), an Eastern League All-Star, needed just 10 pitches to strike out the Senators in order in the bottom of the ninth. The right-hander has a 1.32 ERA and 17 strikeouts across his last 10 appearances (13.2 innings).

The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on Thursday to begin a four-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils. Reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week left-hander Garrett Williams (2-7, 3.63 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Flying Squirrels opposite Richmond native left-hander David Parkinson (6-4, 3.31 ERA) for the Fightin Phils. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup presented by Air Force Reserve at 6:05 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

