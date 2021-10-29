Update: Interstate 81 southbound lanes closed in Edinburg, Woodstock area

Published Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, 1:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Update: Friday, 1:52 p.m. A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 southbound at mile marker 281.5 has closed all southbound lanes. This location is in Shenandoah County near Edinburg and Woodstock. Another crash has also closed all southbound lanes at mile marker 292 near Toms Brook.

Traffic will be detoured off of I-81 southbound exit 296 onto Route 55 near Strasburg and onto Route 11. Traffic will rejoin I-81 southbound at exit 277 at Route 614 in Bowmans Crossing.

Motorists should expect extensive delays in this area. No reopening estimated time has been provided by crews on scene.

Motorists should note that Interstate 81 has various crash locations on-going along the corridor.

First report: Friday, 12:50 p.m. All southbound lanes on Interstate 81 are closed at mile-marker 281.5 due to a multi-vehicle crash. This location is between exit 279 at Route 185 in the Edinburg area and exit 283 at Route 42 in the Woodstock area of Shenandoah County.

Motorists should expect extensive delays in this area. No reopening estimated time has been provided by crews on scene.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Related



