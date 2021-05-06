International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation endorses Terry McAuliffe for governor

The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation has endorsed Terry McAuliffe for governor.

In its endorsement, SMART, which endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential campaign, and represents 203,000 workers across North America, praised McAuliffe’s leadership fighting for and championing workers’ rights and his plan to invest in Virginia workers by raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2024, increasing worker protections, supporting caregivers and care workers and expanding opportunities for higher education and workforce development.

“Recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic is going to require leaders who have the proven track record and plans to fight for workers and create good paying jobs. As governor, Terry McAuliffe was a strong champion for Virginia’s workers and families, and we know he will be the leader workers need to recover from this pandemic,” said SMART’s General President Joe Sellers. “We are proud to endorse Terry because he has bold plans to create a stronger and more equitable post-COVID economy that focuses on raising wages and protecting workers. Terry has delivered for Virginians before and we know he will again.”

“I am honored to have the endorsement of the International Association Of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation. This COVID-19 pandemic has hit workers and their families incredibly hard, and I was so proud to work with SMART all across the country to elect a champion for workers, Joe Biden, President of the United States,” said McAuliffe. “As governor, I will lift up Virginia’s workers by raising wages, increasing worker protections, and expanding opportunities for higher education and workforce development. This is not a time to tinker around the edges and together we will rebuild a more equitable post-COVID Virginia.”

