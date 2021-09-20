Injury Updates: Latest on Blount, Grant, Hayes, Taulapapa

Nick Grant was on the sidelines in street clothes Saturday night. Joey Blount ended the night with his arm in a sling. What’s their status for Wake Forest on Friday?

“Joey and Nick will be back at full speed,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday.

Which should help the secondary, which got torched for 307 passing yards in the 59-39 loss to North Carolina in Week 3.

Also helping: UVA should have North Dakota State grad transfer cornerback Josh Hayes.

“He transitioned back into practice last week, and so this week would be a great chance, and we are planning on him playing, and how much and where — this week will tell a lot, because we’ve only had one week of practice with him coming back from injury. But good timing for us, but too early to say yet,” Mendenhall said.

Starting tailback Wayne Taulapapa left the Carolina game for evaluation for a concussion.

Mendenhall had no update on Taulapapa’s status for Friday.

“Concussion protocols are harder to gauge, so I haven’t heard,” he said.

Story by Chris Graham