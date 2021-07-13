In-person book events return to New Dominion Bookshop this fall

After more than a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will be bringing in-person author events back to the shop this fall.

In the fall season kickoff event, New Dominion Bookshop will host a book launch and signing with author Liza Nash Taylor on Friday, Sept. 10, from 7-8 p.m.

Taylor’s new historical fiction novel, In All Good Faith, will be released from Blackstone Publishing this August.

This event is free to attend and open to the public.

The event will be cosponsored by local nonprofit WriterHouse.

Taylor was a 2018 Hawthornden International Fellow and received an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts the same year. Her work has appeared in Gargoyle Magazine, Deep South, and other journals. Her debut historical novel, Etiquette for Runaways, released in August 2020 from Blackstone Publishing and will be available in paperback on Aug. 17.

In All Good Faith, also out from Blackstone this summer, has been listed in Frolic’s 25 Best Books of Summer 2021.

A native Virginian, Taylor lives with her husband and dogs in an old farmhouse in Keswick, which serves as a setting for her novels.

Find out more at lizanashtaylor.com.