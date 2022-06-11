I-64 overnight lane closures for paving on Afton Mountain beginning June 13

Milling and paving operations on westbound Interstate 64 require overnight alternating lane closures on Afton Mountain in Augusta County.

The work is scheduled for Monday through Thursday nights for about six weeks starting June 13. Motorists should be alert for lane closures from the Nelson/Augusta County line (near mile marker 100) to exit 96 (Waynesboro/Lyndhurst).

During certain phases of the project, there also will be overnight closures of the on- or off-ramps between westbound I-64 and Route 250 (Three Notch Mountain Highway) at exit 99 (Afton/Waynesboro). Digital message signs will provide detour information.

All work is weather permitting.

