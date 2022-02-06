Human Rights Commission seeks public input ahead of March 24 meeting

The Charlottesville Human Rights Commission, through the Community Engagement Committee, seeks public input ahead of a public town hall meeting to be held via Zoom on Thursday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m.

The HRC Community Engagement Committee envisions this town hall meeting as an opportunity for members of the community to publicly discuss a topic of shared concern related to human rights. As an advisory body to Charlottesville City Council, the Human Rights Commission can bring Council’s attention to systemic and policy-level human rights concerns and advocate for positive change.

Through Feb. 28, members of the public can help the HRC Community Engagement Committee select a topic for the town hall meeting by completing the poll found at this link: Human Rights Commission Town Hall Meeting Poll

The Community Engagement Committee will review the information gathered through the public poll to select a focus topic for the town hall meeting. After a topic is selected, the town hall meeting and agenda will be publicly posted on the city website calendar with a link for members of the public to join and participate in the discussion.