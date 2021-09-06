HUD awards more than $800K to Virginia fair housing organizations

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $841,270 to fair housing organizations in Virginia to address violations of the nation’s Fair Housing Act and to help end housing discrimination.

Across the country, $47.4 million is being awarded through the Department’s Fair Housing Initiatives Program.

“One of HUD’s top priorities is the enforcement of the Fair Housing Act, which has been the law of the land for more than 50 years,” said Jane Miller, deputy regional administrator of HUD’s Mid-Atlantic region. “This funding significantly supports ongoing efforts to confront housing discrimination in Virginia and educate communities about their fair housing rights.”

HUD’s FHIP grants support a wide range of fair housing enforcement and education and outreach activities. Funding is provided through three grant categories: Education and Outreach Initiative, Fair Housing Organization Initiative and Private Enforcement Initiative.

Private Enforcement Initiative grants: These awards help nonprofit fair housing enforcement organizations carry out investigations and other enforcement activities to prevent or eliminate discriminatory housing practices.

Education and Outreach Initiative grants: HUD awards these grants to groups that educate the public and housing providers about their rights and responsibilities under federal law or state and local fair housing laws that are substantially equivalent to the Fair Housing Act.

Fair Housing Organizations Initiative grants: HUD awards these grants to help build the capacity and effectiveness of nonprofit fair housing organizations to enhance and continue enforcement of the Fair Housing Act—particularly organizations that focus on the rights and needs of underserved populations, including rural and immigrant populations.

Persons who believe they have experienced discrimination may file a complaint online at hud.gov/fairhousing or by contacting HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at (800) 669-9777 (voice) or (800) 927-9275 (TTY).

Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia, Inc. FHOI $250,000 Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia, Inc. PEI $375,000 Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia, Inc EOI $125,000 Hampton Roads Community Action Program, Inc. EOI $91,270