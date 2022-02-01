How to interact with people: The secrets of communication

To communicate effectively and talk to people easily and confidently, you need to have some knowledge. For example, if you want to succeed in business or you are attracted to the idea of a brilliant career, then the ability to communicate at the everyday level isn’t enough. It’s necessary to develop communication skills because you have to understand how to communicate with people on a business level.

Who needs to learn how to communicate effectively?

Some people find a topic of conversation easily and can freely maintain a conversation in any situation. They have a natural talent for communication and charisma, and this bribes those around them.

For them, it takes no effort to start a dialogue and evoke sympathy in the interlocutor. But what about those who want to succeed in life, but don’t have the innate talent of a public speaker? There are several secrets to learning how to communicate effectively and interact confidently with others.

Seven steps to effective communication

Confidence

Good people skills begin with the ability to show that you are a trustworthy partner. To do this, you need to be confident in yourself. Being able to hold yourself with confidence attracts others like a magnet. The sight of a determined person convinces others that this interlocutor is worth the time spent. A confident person will get right to the point of the conversation.

Trust

Look into the eyes of your interlocutor. People who usually avert their eyes to the side during a conversation, are treated as trustless. Attempts to avoid eye contact indicate a person is uninterested or dishonest.

When a person looks into the eyes of his interlocutor, it causes trust in him and in everything he says.

Such a little nuance helps to establish a reliable contact with your interlocutor. So in a conversation, you should be confident and never turn your eyes away.

The name of the interlocutor

When beginning a conversation with a stranger, find out his or her name. Repeat the name out loud. This will help to remember it. Constantly use the name of the interlocutor during a conversation and smile.

Interest in your interlocutor

Many people make the mistake of talking about themselves too much. Nothing tires the person you are talking to more than a forced “excursion” through the maze of your life. One of the best ways to learn how to communicate with people is to let them talk about themselves, rather than forcing them to listen to your stories. This will help the other person feel more at ease and increase their confidence now. Eastern sages teach: say it once and listen twice!

The right questions

When contact is still being established, try to avoid awkward pauses in the conversation. One of the quickest ways to avoid awkward silences are questions that can be answered with a simple “yes” or “no.”

An important skill for successful communication is the ability to ask questions that require a detailed answer. This will allow the conversation to begin. Just don’t lose your sense of proportion.

The power of knowledge

Effective communication begins where people are broad-minded. A well-rounded person with broad interests will appeal to a variety of people. Communicating with such a person can be easy and interesting. His head is full of topics for discussion, and he can quickly and confidently adapt to any conversation. Finding a common language with the interlocutor for him is not difficult.

Risk

Often people cannot ask for something because they are afraid of rejection. Failure makes a person feel flawed, inferior. But rejection should not affect self-esteem in any way.

The only way to learn how to talk to people properly and confidently is through practice, where you hone your skills.

At this point, communication is similar to 22Bet, as it also involves some risks: you never know in advance how the conversation will go. But if you’re afraid to step out of the shadows and hold on to your “safety,” you’ll never acquire the skill to make contact easily and confidently and will remain standing on a path that leads nowhere.

Start small

Learning how to communicate effectively with people takes time. A person who sets out to improve their communication skills will progress at their own pace. Don’t try to learn everything at once, start small.

At its core, effective communication begins with self-confidence – this is the thread that ties together all your other qualities and skills. Each new encounter helps increase your confidence and adds new facets to your experience.

To practice, expand the circle of communication in your office. Try to start interacting with salespeople at the store or market a little more than usual.

When you find it easier to communicate in your usual society, start to make contact with people of higher rank. Gradually you will learn how to talk to different people, and your skills will become stronger and stronger. On occasion you will even be able to talk to the CEO of a large company and make a favorable impression on him.

How to communicate with extroverts and introverts

People are divided into several types, and each is characterized by its own communication style. Knowing how to build a conversation with a counterpart who has a particular type of temperament, misunderstandings can be avoided:

Introverts find it difficult to communicate. Their experiences they carry deep inside, avoiding unnecessary contact.

Extroverts have the need to communicate to a maximum. They constantly put in touch with others about their experiences, convey their views of the circumstances, in any situation, find new friends.

These psychotypes are rare in their pure form. Mixed types of personalities are more common.

You need to find out your type of character. If you are more extroverted, try not to talk all the time, only about yourself to build communication easier. It’s necessary to listen more to other people’s opinions, and not express disagreement openly. Once you manage to establish communication, people will begin to reach out on their own. Leadership positions on the team can easily be won due to inherent in the nature of openness.

Introverts have a more difficult task, so it’s more important to learn how to communicate with people. They may find it difficult to find new acquaintances and buddies. This affects the professional sphere. So, despite the difficulties, you need to get over yourself and go to the rapprochement.

Entering the dialogue, try to analyze what kind of psycho-type of person with whom you communicate. If you are talking with an introvert, try to bring him into the mix, listen carefully to the rare replicas, tell him how the situation looks from different perspectives. His silence can lead to serious misunderstanding. Facial expressions and tone will help to understand his attitude toward the subject of the conversation.

With an extroverted person, you have to keep an ear to the ground. If he tries to deviate from the topic, firmly translate the conversation in interest to you. Let him speak up is necessary, but delivered firmly and your point of view. You can even do it with a share of harshness.

Talking to the interlocutor required to show interest in communication. It’s good intonation to emphasize the important points.

Bickering is unnecessary. If the arguments are unconvincing, end the conversation on a friendly note and continue at an appropriate time.

How to arouse interest from the interlocutor

All people are individuals. All have their own goals, views on life, principles and priorities. The desire of everyone to feel their importance in society is normal.

Be careful in your judgments. It’s better to have the last word with your interlocutor than for yourself. Give in to him in an argument. As a result, your relationship won’t spoil, and you will keep your opinion.

Don’t be arrogant. When speaking, weigh every word. Arrogant tone, the desire to elevate yourself above your opponent can be offensive to him, and he is unlikely to be willing to talk to you again.

Story by Emma Mackey