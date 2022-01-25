How to choose the right motorcycle helmet

Published Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, 1:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

While you ride a bike, it is important to get the right helmet. A best and right helmet can either make or break your riding experience. Helmets can also make a drastic difference between comfortable and miserable rides. Definitely, you are a biker, you would want the right motorcycle helmet for your rides. As it is time to choose the right helmet, you will find various options online or in the market, so it may make it daunting for you to select the right one.

To help you in finding the right one, we are providing you with a list of tips that you must consider while buying the right motorcycle helmet.

In this guide, we will cover a few important parts that will give you every knowledge about choosing the right motorcycle helmet.

What will be the helmet used for?

What are the features you need in a helmet?

Safety ratings of helmets

What kind of bike do you ride?

Different helmet sizes and shapes

Price of the helmet

What will be the helmet used for?

It is an important criterion that you must keep in mind, like for what purpose you are riding a bike.

Are you riding a motorcycle to commute to work or plan to ride a lot?

If you are riding every day to your office or on weekly road trips, then it is important to go for high-end helmets. Higher-end helmets are known to be most comfortable and come with great dynamics. Also, these kinds of helmets are able to reduce wind noise or surrounding noises. When it is about touring or traveling long-distance or riding every day, then you must get a helmet that is comfortable and versatile. Even when you ride for extended periods then go for higher-end helmets. Are you riding alone or in a group?

This point is to be considered especially when you are riding in a group. If you have not done riding with your pals or in a group, then you must know that group riding gives you an amazing overall experience. The main element that you need to choose a helmet for group riding is communication. You should get a helmet that provides you with communication provisions. Since there are many helmets that come with Bluetooth, you can choose the one that has an in-built Bluetooth system. Riding for a race or just a track?

Whether you are riding a track or going for a race, go for high-performance helmets. Such helmets come with various features like venting systems and tear-off spots.

What features do you want in a motorcycle helmet?

Here are a few features that you can into consideration while choosing the right helmet and as per your requirement.

Shell material of a helmet

There is a number of factors that state, what material is used for manufacturing the helmet. Factors like weight, safety ratings, and comfort level are important to take care of. Usually, most helmets, are made up of Polycarbonate, Fiberglass, and fiber carbon along with Polysterine foam for extended comfort.

Here is a list of material, which allows you to choose the right one.

Polycarbonate- It is a common material that is used by many manufacturers of helmets. This material is affordable and is responsible for absorbing energy.

Fiberglass Composite- This is one of the expensive materials that flex and crushes as it absorbs energy.

Carbon Fiber-This material is known to be expensive and lightest. Carbon fiber is responsible for distributing energy upon impact.

EPS- It is a foam material that is densely compressed under the inner shelf for shock absorption.

Weight of the helmet

Most helmets come in the range of 1400 to 1800 grams of weight. The key to the weight of the helmet is properly fitting the helmet. As the weight of the helmet is distributed all over the head, while you see the weight, you need to check the fitting too. If the center of the helmet is lighter it may put pressure on your neck and shoulders. So you must get the right helmet that has appropriate gravity all over the face and head.

Comfort level features

With the advancement of technology in every field, the helmet industry has also advanced. Helmets come with various features like integrated sunshine, communication provisions, and many more. All such features enhance the riding experience. So go for the one that meets your requirements.

Safety Features

Many manufacturers of helmets have come with additional safety features like emergency cheek pad features or another feature that comes with a system that gives access to the user to easily remove the helmet in case of head injury.

Safety ratings of a helmet

You need to consider safety ratings while you choose a helmet. Here are certain safety ratings:

DOT- The United States Department of Transportation sets a maximum level of protection for helmets. ECE2205- It is an Economic Commission of Europe that sets a standard level of protection of helmets. Snell (M2015)- It is a non-profit organization in the United States.

Helmet size and shape of a helmet

A perfectly fitted helmet plays an important role when it comes to riding safely. So the first step that you consider while you buy a helmet is the size of your head. A helmet that is big for your head, will not protect you from an accident. As well as properly fitted will also not save you from the accident. Here are a few steps that you must take care of to select the right-sized helmet.

Measure your head size with a measuring tape and as per experts, it is always better to have assistance while measuring. Compare your head size with the helmet manufacturer’s size to match. Every manufacturer provides a size chart that you can easily compare. Never forget to try a helmet before you buy.

The helmet’s size and shape contribute a lot to comfort and safety. So while you select a right helmet for your riding, read the above-stated points that you must consider.

Author Danny Felix is passionate about motorcycles, loves writing about motorcycles and he has been doing so for many years. As a motorcycle lover, he owns Harley Davidson Street Bob and Erik Buell Racing 1190 RS for the last seven years.