How to choose the best mobile ads for your business

Successful business advertisements can spread the news about your products and services and attract the right clients to you. Whether you’re looking to bring in new customers or promote a new offering, there are many advertising methods to choose from.

Here we discuss options for advertising and explain why mobile ads are an effective advertising method for many businesses today.

If you’re looking for new and creative ways to reach more clients, read on to see what mobile ads can do for you.

How to select advertising methods

The best advertising methods for your business are those effectively suited to your target audience. Ideally, the advertising approaches you choose are cost-effective and can reach an extensive network of clients.

The advertising methods you integrate should pair well with the theme and general image that you have for your company. For example, if you’re aware that your clients like a particular magazine, your advertisements should be posted in that publication.

Using online advertisements

The internet, social media, and other digital platforms that host business advertisements are today’s most effective ways of spreading the word about a business. A mobile billboard is quickly becoming another highly effective way to market to target customers.

With a smart website design, customers will flock to you without much effort. Promoting your business online can be conducted through paid advertising or through search engine rankings.

You can integrate on-page and off-page SEO strategies to attract more clients to you by using blogs and secondary websites that mention your products and services.

Hashtags and partnerships with influencers are additional ways to gain online traction.

Selecting mobile billboards

In addition to these methods, mobile billboards are becoming an increasingly popular form of advertisement, particularly in viral marketing. Mobile billboards are more cost-effective than television advertisements, and better yet, they can’t disappear or be unseen.

Mobile billboards vary in cost, but across the spectrum of choices for them, the costs are overall much cheaper than standard billboards and television advertisements.

Mobile billboards vary in design and run time, but no matter which package you go with, they are one of the most influential modern advertising methods as they are continuously seen in the outdoor environment.

Mobile billboards are relied on extensively by locals. Local promotions exclusive to the surrounding communities utilize mobile billboards to spread the word of recruiting events, store openings, various public and political campaigns, and outdoor events.

Mobile billboards have a higher conversion rate than standard billboards, and they also cover more ground.

How mobile billboards work

Mobile billboards are placed on assigned vehicles that use mapped-out locations to ensure that target markets witness the billboards from where they are.

Mobile billboards can be presented to your target audience in a few different ways. Many vehicles use GPS systems and target input information to tell them where to go to present the billboards to the ideal customer base.

Mobile billboards make it possible to physically reach customers exactly where they are, offering businesses a direct approach to promoting their products and services.

Why they are effective

Mobile billboards will create a mood and represent the business’s brand positively against the backdrop of a highway or otherwise uninteresting setting. Emotional pull is a critical part of captivating the right customers, so this approach is very important for gaining new interest.

Mobile billboards allow you to stay in control; you can overview the mobile billboards to see where they are headed, and this is in addition to the real-time data that you can view to direct drivers where they need to go.

Mobile billboards are arguably more effective than social media ads, given the real-time data that is displayed for the user. Although social media ads also generate feedback, they are less constant, giving you less control of where your ads should be headed throughout the day.

Types of mobile ads

Mobile billboards can be created from all different kinds of mobile ad concepts. The ads are created based on how you want your business advertised and how much you’re willing to spend.

You can choose from two-sided trucks, three-sided trucks, trailer trucks, 3D display trucks, and full vehicle wrappings. There are also digital mobile ads mounted onto trucks displaying mini 3D commercials for products and services.

Businesses now have the power to choose which platform is best for their advertisement.

Strategic paper advertisements

Mobile advertisements and online ads are king these days, but newspaper advertisements can still be effective if you know that your customers are likely to read the paper.

There are many kinds of people who enjoy reading the newspaper, so you’re likely to reach a wide variety of clients who may benefit from your offerings in different ways.

It could be that advertising your offerings beyond your local paper is the most effective way to get results. You might need to advertise in a metropolitan or state paper instead to reach more people.

Using magazine advertisements

Magazine advertising is a specific way to engage the right clients. Magazine readers typically fit a particular profile, depending on the publication, so it can often be a straight line between advertising your business and finding new customers from this angle.

Given that magazines cater to consumers, you know that consumers reading about particular concepts will be more intrigued by your advertisements if they match the magazine. If you sell golf equipment, you might find luck advertising your business in Golf Digest, as an example.

The only caveat to magazine advertising is that it may not be the most cost-effective way to reach customers. Unlike local papers, magazines are not typically location-specific.

If your target market only spans your local community, it may be less productive to use magazines unless you use a local magazine.

Using radio advertisements

Radio advertising is a hit-or-miss approach to get your message out there. If you know that your target market favors a specific station, you can attract more customers by placing your advertisement there. At the same time, listeners are not necessarily paying attention as they drive.

To have a better chance of gaining interested customers through radio ads, pay to have your ad played regularly.

By hearing a message repeatedly, your listeners are more likely to retain what they’ve heard and shown interest in what you’re selling.

Mobile billboards work similarly in that the vehicles displaying the advertisements circulate the same areas frequently to catch the eyes of those who spend the most time in the area.

Using television ads

Television advertisements are ideal for companies who need to demonstrate their products and services visually. Television ads have the advantage of reaching more people in a larger area.

Television also provides sound and movement to the ad to persuade customers. Since television can reach such a vast audience and in such vivid ways, ads on television can be expensive. You need to produce an advertisement for TV and purchase a slot for it to play on.

Typically, television ads are sold in units based on the number of seconds with variations in costs depending on:

the television channels

the outreach

the number of spots and networks

Using directories to advertise

Directories are effective if you know that your target customers are already interested in purchasing your products and services. If you know they’ll already be buying, your job is not to convince them to purchase but to make purchasing accessible.

In these cases, directories are a resource for informing customers with more information about your products and services. It is more common to use online directories, but printed directories are still used successfully.

Billboards and outdoor ads

Relying on billboards, signs, and posters on highways, streets, and bulletin boards effectively reaches locals interested in your products and services. You’re likely to catch the eyes of customers who pass by them each day.

Most billboards have limited content so that they stay readable for those passing by. For the best results, include only the essentials that you need to promote your business.

Include your website or contact information and an image or slogan that explains what the customer can expect from you. If you are a local business, these ads can be especially effective at attracting local clients.

Mailing customers directly

If you refer to a distribution area to get your business known, you can reach your customers by mailing them directly.

You can create a more personal approach by writing to your customers, which may intrigue your customers more.

Businesses typically send letters, flyers, or newsletters to keep their customers updated on changes. Direct mail tactics can be accomplished through standard mail or email marketing.

The lack of a paper trail with email marketing is more cost-effective for most businesses, especially those with a younger customer base.

The bottom line

To decide which advertisement methods are suitable for you, consider your target market. Your best results will be based on how well you anchor this market to find your products and services seamlessly and cost-effectively.

Story by Brad Bernanke

