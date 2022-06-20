How to Bet on Stanley Cup 2022 | Alberta Sports Betting Sites

Alberta sports betting has become easier now than ever before with single-game wagering recently becoming legalized in the province. Find out how residents can bet on Stanley Cup 2022 in Alberta and claim free bets for the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Stanley Cup Finals shift to Tampa Bay after the Colorado Avalanche have taken a 2-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals. The Avalanche put a beating on the Lightning on Saturday night, scoring seven goals on thirty shots against Andrei Vasilevsky. The Lightning will have to bounce back in order to avoid going down 0-3 in the series and face being swept for the first time since losing to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Lightning come in as the slight betting favorites in game 3 against the Avalanche on Monday night and will need a statement win in order to regain momentum in what Tampa Bay fans will hope is a long and extended series.

Alberts sports betting fans can bet on the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals while cashing in on great betting offers from the top sportsbooks in the province. To learn more about how to bet on the Stanley Cup 2022 in Alberta, continue reading as we explore the best betting options Alberta residents.

How to Bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Alberta

Single-game sports betting has recently been legalized in Alberta, making betting on the Stanley Cup finals simple and easy. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Alberta, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your betting bonus for the Stanley Cup Finals Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your Alberta sports betting bonus for the Stanley Cup Finals Place your free bets on the Stanley Cup Finals in Alberta

The Best Alberta Sports Betting Sites for the Stanley Cup Finals

2022 Stanley Cup Finals Odds | 2022 Stanley Cup Odds

The Tampa Bay Lightning finished the regular season in third place in the Atlantic division with 110 points and a 52-23-8 record. The Lightning opened the playoffs as underdogs in their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs but managed to defeat the Leafs in seven games with back-to-back wins in the last two games of the series.

The Lightning then faced off against their state rivals the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs and managed to sweep the President Trophy winners in four straight games. The Bolts then faced off against the New York Rangers, defeating the Rangers in six games despite going down 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Lightning join the (76-80) Montreal Canadiens and the (80-84) New York Islanders as becoming just the third team in NHL history to have won seven or more straight playoff series. With this year’s Stanley Cup finals appearance, the Lightning becomes the first team since the (83-85) Edmonton Oilers to advance to the Stanley Cup finals in three consecutive seasons and will look to become the first team to win three straight Stanley Cups since the New York Islanders did it in 1982.

As for Colorado, the Avalanche finished the season with the best record in the NHL’s Western Conference, finishing the year with 119 points and a 56-19-7 regular-season record. The Avalanche opened their playoff run as the +325 betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup, and have held up to their expectations across each series in the lead-up to this year’s Stanley Cup finals.

The Avalanche haven’t trailed in a series at any point in these playoffs, with a series sweep of the Nashville Predators, a 4-2 series win over the St. Louis Blues, and another series sweep of the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference finals.

After taking a 2-0 series lead, the Colorado Avalanche are the massive betting favorites to win their third Stanley Cup in franchise history and their first since 2001.

For full betting odds on the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Team 2022 Stanley Cup

Series Odds BetOnline

Free Play Colorado Avalanche -565 Tampa Bay Lightning +445

The Best Alberta Sports Betting Sites for the Stanley Cup Finals

*All NHL Playoff betting odds via BetOnline

Alberta sports betting fans can bet on the Tampa Bay Lightning or Colorado Avalanche in a number of different NHL betting markets. If you’re brand new to NHL betting in Alberta or don’t know much about hockey in general, don’t sweat, we’ve got you covered.

Scroll down to find out the top Alberta sportsbooks available for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals.

Sites Highlights Register 1. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Now 2. 100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500 in Free Bets Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Now 3. $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports for Free Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Now 4. $500 in Free Sports Bets Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Now 5. $750 Bitcoin Sports Betting Offer Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Now

Stanley Cup Finals Predictions | Expert Picks for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

The Lightning are down 0-2 in this best-of-seven series against the Avalanche and are headed back to Tampa Bay for a chance to even the series at two games a piece. The Lightning are not in uncharted territory being down two games in this series. The Lightning bounced back from an 0-2 series deficit to the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Finals, winning four straight games in order to advance to their third straight finals.

While the odds are heavily stacked against the Lightning, if there is any team in hockey that is able to come back from this position, it’s the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

At the current price of over 4-1 odds to win their third straight Stanley Cup, the Tampa Bay Lightning are a great bet to win the 2022 Stanley Cup, which starts with a win over the Colorado Avalanche in game 3.

Click below to bet on Stanley Cup 2022 in Alberta for free by claiming free bets from BetOnline.

Like this: Like Loading...