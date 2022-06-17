How to Bet on Royal Ascot In New York | New York Sports Betting Sites

Royal Ascot is one of the highlights on the world horse racing calendar, with the 2022 five day meeting taking place between Tuesday 14th and Sunday 18th June.

The horse racing at Royal Ascot these days is a truly international affair with horses from all over the planet heading to the Berkshire-based track. In 2022 we’ve, not only seen the standard UK and Irish-trained horses, but also entries from Australia, America, Germany, France and even Japan.

US horse trainer – Wesley Ward – is often sending his horses to Royal Ascot too, so anything he runs should be respected – over the years Ward has notched up 12 Royal Ascot winners and counting!

Plus, the ‘good news’ is that you can bet on the horse racing at Royal Ascot anywhere in the world these days – including in New York. Yes, you have to factor in the UK time difference, but there are a stack of sportsbooks that will be pricing all the Royal Ascot races and with many also offering tasty free bets to join it’s a win-win situation.

How to Bet on Royal Ascot in New York

This year’s Royal Ascot Horse Racing Festival will mark the first since New York has legalized online and retail sports betting. Now, betting on the biggest horse racing meetings of the year in New York is easier than ever before. If you’re brand new to horse racing betting or are just looking to refresh your knowledge, you’ve come to the right place.

For a full step-by-step guide on how to bet on Royal Ascot in New York, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your horse betting offers for Royal Ascot Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your New York sports betting offer for Royal Ascot 2022 Place your free horse racing bets at the best New York sports betting sites

Best Royal Ascot Betting Sites In New York

To help you get your Royal Ascot bets on, here at Augusta Free Press we’ve handpicked some of the best Sportsbooks that will have horse racing betting odds at Royal Ascot and also have some attractive joining offers to snap-up.

BetOnline Royal Ascot Betting Offer: 50% Up To $1000 On Horse Racing

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Horse Racing Bets for Royal Ascot 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Royal Ascot Horse Racing Bets in New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For horse racing followers looking to win big on at Royal Ascot without breaking the bank, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the top New York sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for all the horse racing at Royal Ascot, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.

New members at BetOnline can swing their way to $1,000 in free New York sports betting offers this weekend.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get your free New York sports betting offers for Royal Ascot at BetOnline, click on the button below.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Royal Ascot in 2022



🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest Royal Ascot Betting Offer in New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the oldest New York sports betting sites, BetUS offers the biggest horse racing betting offer for Royal Ascot. Horse racing fans can cash in on the green with up to $2,500 in free bets for one of the highlights on the world horse racing calendar.

With competitive horse racing betting odds and the biggest sports betting bonus, New York residents have plenty of reasons to bet on Royal Ascot with BetUS.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

New York Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free New York sports betting offers for Royal Ascot 2022 at BetUS below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer for Royal Ascot 2022



🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Royal Ascot Odds In New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie offers the best horse racing betting odds on the New York sports betting market. One of the top New York online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on Royal Ascot betting lines. New members can cash in on $1,000 free horse racing bets on their first deposit for Royal Ascot.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

New York Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get your free golf betting offers for Royal Ascot at MyBookie below.

Like this: Like Loading...