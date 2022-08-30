How To Bet On College Football Week 1 | NCAAF Betting Guide

Last updated:

The 2022 college football season got underway last weekend on Saturday, August 27, with action happening all across the United States and even Dublin, Ireland.

 

This weekend the College Football Season kicks off it’s second week with a five-day feast of football on the way beginning with Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia and it’s been 11 years since they last clashed in the backyard brawl.

 

The game will be played in Pittsburgh and will be the main event on Thursday. Although there were a few games in Week 0, this will truly mark the start of the 2022 season.

College Football Week 1 Betting Guide — How to Watch College Football Week 1

 

  • College Football Week 1: 2022 edition
  • College Football Week 1 Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022
  • College Football Week 1 Start: 7:00pm ET
  • TV Channel: CBS | Fox | Big Ten Network | ACC | ESPN | Stadium
  • NCAAF Championship Winner Odds: Alabama +200 | Ohio State +350 | Georgia +500

College Football Week 1 2022 Game Odds

The first top-five showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame is the biggest game on the Week 1 schedule.

The matchup between the Buckeyes and Irish is part of a massive five-day weekend that starts with the renewal of the Backyard Brawl between No. 17 Pittsburgh and West Virginia on Thursday and ends with the ACC opener between No. 4 Clemson and Georgia Tech on Monday.

The season’s subject could be about teams proving their worth behind Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia with the final College Football Playoff spot in sight.

 

Home Away Play
Oklahoma +825 Michigan -1400 BetOnline logo
Pittsburgh -290 West Virginia +245 BetOnline logo
Purdue +145 Penn State -165 BetOnline logo
Missouri -1200 Louisiana Tech +750 BetOnline logo
 Maryland -2300 Buffalo +1050 BetOnline logo
Old Dominion +235 Virginia Tech -280 BetOnline logo
Michigan State -2000 Western Michigan +1000 BetOnline logo
Duke -260 Temple +220 BetOnline logo
Indiana -152 Illinois +132 BetOnline logo
Colorado +360 TCU -450 BetOnline logo
East Carolina +325 NC State -405 BetOnline logo
UCLA -2500 Bowling Green +1150 BetOnline logo
San Diego State -215 Arizona +185 BetOnline logo
Oregon +640 Georgia -900 BetOnline logo
Arkansas -240 Cincinnati +200 BetOnline logo
South Florida +345 BYU -425 BetOnline logo
Mississippi -1500 Troy +870 BetOnline logo
Florida +130 Utah -150 BetOnline logo
Coastal Carolina -130 Army +110 BetOnline logo
Kentucky -750 Miami Ohio +550 BetOnline logo
Southern Miss +145 Liberty -165 BetOnline logo
Notre Dame +580 Ohio State -800 BetOnline logo
Syracuse +165 Louisvile -190 BetOnline logo

Junior content producer apprentice at Finxio helping to produce content across several sites. Sport Business Management graduate at Sheffield Hallam University and huge Manchester United fan.