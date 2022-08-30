How To Bet On College Football Week 1 | NCAAF Betting Guide
The 2022 college football season got underway last weekend on Saturday, August 27, with action happening all across the United States and even Dublin, Ireland.
This weekend the College Football Season kicks off it’s second week with a five-day feast of football on the way beginning with Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia and it’s been 11 years since they last clashed in the backyard brawl.
The game will be played in Pittsburgh and will be the main event on Thursday. Although there were a few games in Week 0, this will truly mark the start of the 2022 season.
College Football Week 1 Betting Guide — How to Watch College Football Week 1
- College Football Week 1: 2022 edition
- College Football Week 1 Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022
- College Football Week 1 Start: 7:00pm ET
- TV Channel: CBS | Fox | Big Ten Network | ACC | ESPN | Stadium
- NCAAF Championship Winner Odds: Alabama +200 | Ohio State +350 | Georgia +500
College Football Week 1 2022 Game Odds
The first top-five showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame is the biggest game on the Week 1 schedule.
The matchup between the Buckeyes and Irish is part of a massive five-day weekend that starts with the renewal of the Backyard Brawl between No. 17 Pittsburgh and West Virginia on Thursday and ends with the ACC opener between No. 4 Clemson and Georgia Tech on Monday.
The season’s subject could be about teams proving their worth behind Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia with the final College Football Playoff spot in sight.
|Home
|Away
|Play
|Oklahoma +825
|Michigan -1400
|Pittsburgh -290
|West Virginia +245
|Purdue +145
|Penn State -165
|Missouri -1200
|Louisiana Tech +750
|Maryland -2300
|Buffalo +1050
|Old Dominion +235
|Virginia Tech -280
|Michigan State -2000
|Western Michigan +1000
|Duke -260
|Temple +220
|Indiana -152
|Illinois +132
|Colorado +360
|TCU -450
|East Carolina +325
|NC State -405
|UCLA -2500
|Bowling Green +1150
|San Diego State -215
|Arizona +185
|Oregon +640
|Georgia -900
|Arkansas -240
|Cincinnati +200
|South Florida +345
|BYU -425
|Mississippi -1500
|Troy +870
|Florida +130
|Utah -150
|Coastal Carolina -130
|Army +110
|Kentucky -750
|Miami Ohio +550
|Southern Miss +145
|Liberty -165
|Notre Dame +580
|Ohio State -800
|Syracuse +165
|Louisvile -190
For all College Football fixtures and odds visit BetOnline
The Best College Football Betting Sites for Week 1 2022 | NCAAF Betting Sites
BetOnline
BetOnline have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, with various different markets across almost every sport you can think of.
BetOnline has some fantastic odds to claim on one of the basketball calendar's biggest dates – whether you'd like to back Kentucky to beat Austin or Northwestern to overcome Nebraska in Dublin, BetOnline has you covered.
BetUS
BetUS have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to make use of, with an array of markets across various different sports.
Ready for this weekend's action, BetUS have some fantastic prices for Week 1 of College Football as Alabama open as the favourites to win the NCAA Championship at the end of the season.
MyBookie
MyBookie has one of the best sportsbooks out there, with thousands of markets to choose from and the welcome bonus afford customers to explore these endlessly.
If you have an inkling as to who will win their first encounters of the brand new 2022 campaign, then follow the steps above to get set up with MyBookie.
