Hot-shooting Virginia outguns Boston College, 78-65

Virginia closed the first half on a 15-4 run to go up 12 at the break, then held off a late Boston College charge in a 78-65 win Wednesday night.

The ‘Hoos (18-7, 10-5 ACC) had their best scoring output of the season, fueled by a season-best 10-of-17 effort from three-point range.

UVA led by as many as 20, on a three by Kody Stattmann with 5:22 to go, but Boston College didn’t lie down, getting back to 12 on an 8-0 run, with a C.J. Felder dunk at the 2:19 mark cutting the margin to 70-58.

That was as close as it would get, on a night when Virginia shot a season-best 57.8 percent from the field (26-of-45) and placed five players in double figures.

Kihei Clark and Braxton Key each had 17 points to lead Virginia, which got 14 points apiece from Tomas Woldetensae and Jay Huff, and 10 points from Mamadi Diakite.

Nik Popovic had 22 points for Boston College (13-14, 7-9 ACC).

Story by Chris Graham

