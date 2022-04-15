Home runs lift Norfolk Tides ver Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

The Norfolk Tides won their third straight game, defeating the RailRiders at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 12-5. The Tides have now outscored the RailRiders 20-7 in the three games. In total, Norfolk has won five of their last six games and six of their last eight.

Grayson Rodriguez earned the win in the blowout victory for the Tides. He threw 5.0 innings, giving up two runs on three hits and struck out eight without walking a batter. It marked his first career Triple-A win and has an ERA of 2.00 and a WHIP of 0.55 through two games.

Norfolk’s offense exploded early. Kyle Stowers belted his first home run of the season in the top of the second inning to get things started. Johnny Rizer belted his third homer of the year later in the inning, giving the Tides a 3-0 lead.

The Tides would go on to score three runs in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Patrick Dorrian highlighted the fourth with a two-out, two-run home run, his first of the season. Richie Martin was the main run producer in the fifth, ripping a two-run double. Jacob Nottingham was the cherry on top in the sixth with second homer of the season, a three-run shot, to make it 12-2, Norfolk.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored four runs sporadically throughout the game. Ronald Guzmán led the RailRiders offense with his second home run, his second consecutive game with a home run.

For game four of the series tomorrow night, RHP Kyle Brnovich (0-0, 4.50) is going to be on the hill for Norfolk. RHP Luis Gil (0-0, 4.91) will be on the mound for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

