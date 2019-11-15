Henry, Kolek, Polite sign NLIs to compete for George Mason

George Mason coach Dave Paulsen has announced that Malik Henry, Tyler Kolek and Ronald Polite have signed national letters of intent to compete for the Patriots, beginning in 2020-21.

“Our program is very excited about this recruiting class,” Paulsen said. “Most importantly, these are three tremendous young men who really fit into our culture. We’ve made a conscious effort to recruit student-athletes of the highest character. This group embodies that. They all come from great families and have been mentored by outstanding high school coaches. We strive to recruit players from good programs who have been taught to play the game correctly and love working on their game on a daily basis.”

Malik Henry

A dynamic rebounding, shot-blocking rim runner, Henry is a Rivals.com 3-star recruit and the No. 39 power forward in the nation. He is ranked No. 14 in the basketball-rich state of Texas. A three-year starter at Longview High School, Henry was the 2019 UIL Class 6A Defensive Player of the Year after tallying 100 blocked shots for the Lobos as a junior. The District 11-6A MVP, Henry averaged 13.6 ppg and 9.6 rpg in 2018-19.

“Malik is one of the best offensive rebounders and shot blockers in the EYBL,” Paulsen said. “That’s what initially drew our attention, but as we got to know Malik and his coach Don Newton, it became apparent that he has a relentless work ethic. He’s a very good player as a high school senior and is working tremendously hard to develop his skill level and versatility. He will bring an elite level of athleticism and length to our frontcourt.”

Tyler Kolek

Kolek was a first team all-state selection as a junior under head coach Dwayne Pina at St. Georges and was recognized as MVP of the Independent School League. He was named the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year in Rhode Island, joining recent winners Cole Swider (Villanova), Bonzie Colson (Notre Dame) and Michael Carter-Williams (Syracuse) as recipients of the elite award. As a member of famed AAU program Middlesex Magic, Kolek led the team to a Hoop Group Showcase League Championship in 2019.

“What stands out when you first watch Tyler play is his outstanding shooting ability,” Paulsen said. “He has great range and no shot is too big for him to take. He has the confidence and swagger to take the next shot, even if he misses the one before. What’s most underrated about his game is his ability to pass. That’s what solidified him in my mind, along with his exceptional ability to rebound the ball as a guard. He has innate leadership skills which will greatly benefit our program.”

Ronald Polite

Polite, a rising senior at Oxon Hill and member of famed AAU program Team Takeover, is listed as a top-10 senior in the DC/Maryland area heading into 2019-20. He averaged 18.9 points as a junior while leading Oxon Hill to the MPSSAA Sweet 16 under head coach Lewis Howard. Polite was named the MVP of the ultra-competitive Capital Hoops Summer League this past July, after leading the league in scoring.

“Ronald is a natural leader,” Paulsen said. “He’s like the Pied Piper in open gyms with his teammates – he can really galvanize a team. He has excellent vision, is very unselfish and knows where the ball should go. He has a knack for finishing in the lane and is becoming an excellent long-range shooter. He competes on both ends of the floor and improves every time I see him. He’s going to be a big college guard with outstanding versatility.”

