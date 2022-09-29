Henry County: ATV driver dead after collision with vehicle

Virginia State Police is investigating a vehicle vs, ATV crash on Wednesday in Henry County that resulted in a fatality.

A 2001 Honda 4-wheeler pulled out of a private drive traveling north on Spencer Preston Road and was struck by a Ford F-350 which was also traveling north on Spencer Preston Road.

The 4-wheeler was driven by Cecilia Renee Neblett, 57, of Danville. Neblett was not wearing a helmet and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.