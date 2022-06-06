Heath Miller, Herman Moore on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

I’m not sure if the lede to this story should be, Heath Miller and Herman Moore are on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, or, why the hell aren’t they already in?

Miller and Moore are among the 218 names on the ballot for 2023. The voting results will be announced early next year, and the induction for this class is way off into December 2023.

Miller played tight end at Virginia from 2001-2004. A three-time All-ACC selection, he was a unanimous first-team All-American and winner of the Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end as a junior.

Miller set the UVA tight end records for career receptions (144), yards (1,703) and TDs (20).

You might remember him breaking our hearts when he declared for the 2005 NFL Draft, but it all worked out. Miller was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round. He went on to play for Pittsburgh for 11 seasons before retiring in 2015.

Moore was a wide receiver at Virginia from 1988-1990. During three seasons, he caught 114 passes for 2,504 yards and 27 touchdowns. He holds the NCAA record for highest average gain per reception (22.0) with a minimum of 105 catches.

In 1990, he was a consensus first-team All-American and placed sixth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy.

The Danville native played 12 years in the NFL, including his first 11 seasons with the Detroit Lions where he caught 670 passes for 9,174 yards and had 62 touchdown receptions.

Five former Cavalier players have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. The most recent inductee was All-America safety Anthony Poindexter, who was a member of the 2020 class.

UVA’s other inductees include: Bill Dudley (1956), Tom Scott (1979), Joe Palumbo (1999) and Jim Dombrowski (2008).

Former Cavalier head coaches inducted into the Hall include Earle “Greasy” Neale (1967), Frank Murray (1983) and George Welsh (2004).

Story by Chris Graham

