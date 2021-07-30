Hauser, Huff sign free agent NBA deals

Sam Hauser has agreed to a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics, and Jay Huff has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Washington Wizards.

Hauser, who transferred to Virginia after playing three seasons at Marquette, was named to the All-ACC first team in his lone season with the Cavaliers. He led Virginia in scoring (16 ppg) and 3-pointers (63), and was second in rebounding (6.8 rpg).

Hauser shot 50.3 percent from the field, 41.7 percent from 3-point range and 89.6 percent from the free throw line. The redshirt senior reached double-figures in 23 of 25 games, including six 20-point efforts, with a season-high 24 points at Louisville.

Two-way players spend the bulk of their season in the G League. Players on two-way deals are limited to 45 days on their team’s main NBA roster.

Huff was named to the All-ACC second team and All-ACC Defensive team in his final season in Charlottesville. He averaged career highs in points (13.0 ppg), rebounds (7.1 rpg) and blocked shots (2.64 bpg).

Huff finished his career as UVA’s all-time field goal percentage leader at 58.5 percent and ranked second with 166 career blocked shots.

An Exhibit 10 deal is a training camp/G League contract that can be converted into a two-way contract prior to the start of the regular season.