Hartford grad transfer David Shriver signs with VCU

Sharpshooter David Shriver, a graduate transfer from Hartford, has signed with VCU, Rams coach Mike Rhoades announced Monday.

“David Shriver is a great fit for our program,” Rhoades said. “I wanted David in our VCU Family due to his competitiveness, ability to shoot the basketball and his I.Q. He’s had a unique basketball journey, and we are fortunate he is landing here at VCU. We are excited to get to work together this summer and prepare for a great year.”

Shriver led the America East Conference with 88 three-pointers last season and ranked fourth in the league in 3-point percentage (.413). He connected on 19 more 3-pointers than any other player in the conference.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Shriver appeared in all 32 games last season for the Hawks, including 18 starts, and averaged 10.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He topped 20 points four times last season and knocked down four or more 3-pointers in a game on 10 occasions. During one three-game stretch in 2021-22, Shriver registered three straight 20-point efforts, while shooting 20-of-34 (.588) from beyond the arc.

A native of Philippi, W. Va., Shriver began his career with three standout seasons at Alderson Broaddus in his hometown, where he averaged 12.4 points and shot .404 (216-of-534) from 3-point range in 74 career games. As a junior in 2020-21 for the Battlers, Shriver averaged 15.7 points and 5.6 rebounds, while shooting .426 (52-of-122) from long distance.

In four collegiate seasons, Shriver has connected from the 3-point arc at a .407 (304-of-747) clip.

Shriver also set a Philip Barbour High School record with 190 career 3-pointers and was named West Virginia Class AA First Team All-State in 2018.

He becomes the third player to sign with the Rams via the transfer portal this season, joining Zeb Jackson (Toledo, Ohio) and Brandon Johns Jr. (East Lansing, Mich.), both formerly of Michigan.

