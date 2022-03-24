Harrisonburg Police seek three in connection with counterfeit checks, currency

Three people are being sought in an ongoing investigation into counterfeit checks and currency circulating in Harrisonburg.

Harrisonburg Police reported Thursday that a local business had contacted the PD in September to report a series of suspected counterfeit checks.

Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit began investigating and discovered that counterfeit checks had actually been passed at several local businesses and banks in Harrisonburg.

At face value, according to police, the checks appeared to be legitimate payroll checks originating from a company called Black Clover Sweeps of Harrisonburg. All of the checks returned as fraudulent.

Black Clover Sweeps is an online gaming business.

As the investigation continued, detectives learned that counterfeit money was also circulating through some area businesses.

Both investigations began to overlap and were determined to be connected.

On Feb. 25, a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of Sterling Street that resulted in the seizure of multiple counterfeit checks and currency.

Arrest warrants were subsequently issued for:

La’Tasha Cephas-Chavis, 33 of Harrisonburg, for 12 counts of forgery/uttering and six counts of obtaining money by false pretenses. Cephas-Chavis is also wanted on a capias for her failure to appear in court.

Giovanni Lopez, 27 of Harrisonburg, is wanted for four counts of forgery/uttering and two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Michael Zromkoski, 23 of Harrisonburg, is wanted on five counts of forgery/uttering and two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Anyone that has cashed or has been asked to cash a check that appears to be from Black Clover Sweeps is encouraged to contact Harrisonburg Police.

If you have information as to the whereabouts of Cephas-Chavis, Lopez and Zromkoski, contact HPD or Crime Solvers.

If you have any further information to assist in the investigation, call Detective Wyant at 540-437-2648 or email him at jason.wyant@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637)

