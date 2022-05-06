Harrisonburg Police investigating suspected fentanyl overdose death

Published Friday, May. 6, 2022, 6:43 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The death of a Harrisonburg male on Friday is being attributed to an overdose by Harrisonburg Police, and the preliminary investigation indicates that pure fentanyl was likely involved.

Foul play is not suspected.

If you have any information about this case that could assist in the investigation, call Detective Wetherell at 540-432-7788 or email her at leslie.wetherell@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Like this: Like Loading...