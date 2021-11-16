Harrisonburg Police investigating Mr. J’s robbery: Public help sought ID’g suspect

The Harrisonburg Police Department responded to Mr. J’s, located at 1731 South High Street, for a reported robbery around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

An employee on location told officers that someone had just broken into the store and stole the safe. The unknown male offender used a tire iron to smash through the front door where he then used the tool as a weapon to threaten the employee inside. The suspect then collected the store safe and fled through the rear door.

Responding officers canvassed the immediate area but were unable to locate the offender. Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit responded to take over the investigation. Initially, this was believed to be an isolated incident but as the investigation continued it appeared that this robbery may be connected to several commercial breaking and entering’s in the Bridgewater area.

Detectives are working with the Bridgewater Police Department as well as continuing to review available surveillance video, conducting follow-up interviews and canvassing the area. We are releasing still images from surveillance video to show the general build and clothing items being worn by the suspect.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, call Detective Dove at 540-437-2646 or email him at aaron.dove@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

