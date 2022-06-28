Harrisonburg March for Reproductive Rights to take place July 2 at Liberty Park

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
roe v. wade abortion rights
(© zimmytws – stock.adobe.com)

Local residents of Harrisonburg have organized a march for reproductive rights to be held downtown on Saturday, July 2, at 1 p.m.

The march is in response to the Supreme Court decision on June 26 to overturn Roe v. Wade, a judicial precedent that had guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion.

The Harrisonburg March for Reproductive Rights march will begin at Liberty Park at 188 N. Liberty St. in Harrisonburg. The walk will go through the downtown area and loop back around to the lawn in Court Square.

Organizers invite the public to join them as they march for their fundamental rights.

For more information, visit https://actionnetwork.org/events/bans-off-our-bodies-3


Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.