Harlem Globetrotters to return to Shenandoah University

The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Shenandoah University and Winchester for a one-night event of alley-oops, and-ones and acrobatics.

The Globetrotters take to the court at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center on March 19. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event starts at 7 p.m.

Those who purchase a Magic Pass can take advantage of a pre-event function at 5:30 p.m. The pass allows attendees to learn tricks, shoot hoops and get autographs and photos with the Harlem Globetrotters. Doors for Magic Pass holders open at 5 p.m.

Russ Potts Production is the organizer of the event, which is sponsored by United Bank.

“We’re thrilled to bring the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters back to Winchester,” said Zach Franz, senior vice president of RPPI. “The event last year was a huge success, and this time around will be bigger and better. Last year, tickets sold out well in advance of event day, and there were so many people who didn’t get to come. Because it’s great family entertainment, we’ll expect to see a bunch of people enjoy it for a second time, so be sure and get your tickets early. Event tickets are affordably priced and a great holiday gift idea.”

Tickets are on sale now, with approximately 2,000 seats available overall. Reserved seating is available, as well as pre-show Magic Pass tickets. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

Canned and boxed food collected at the door will benefit the nonprofit organization Bright Futures – Frederick/Winchester, which helps address local K-12 student needs.

“Bright Futures – Frederick/Winchester provides weekend food packs to over 900 kids every week who attend Winchester City and Frederick County Public Schools,” said Nancy Mango, program coordinator. “The support provided by community drives such as this are invaluable to our mission and to the students who experience food insecurity when not in school. Donations will literally change a child’s life.”

The Globetrotters perform more than 450 live events worldwide annually. They were founded in 1926 and have played more than 26,000 games in 122 countries/territories. Known worldwide as Ambassadors of Goodwill, the Harlem Globetrotters present The ABCs of Bullying Prevention to children ages 6 to 12.

