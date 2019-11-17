Hargrave players sign LOIs to UGA, Tennessee, East Carolina

Hargrave Military Academy’s Post Graduate Basketball program had three members sign National Letters of Intent during a Nov. 14 ceremony held in Sanford Auditorium.

Corey Walker signed with Tennessee, while Kadarius “KD” Johnson signed Georgia and Derrick “FiiFi” Quansah signed with East Carolina.

Walker, who hails from Hastings, Florida, is considered to be a consensus Top 50 player nationally by multiple media outlets. The 6’7” forward has progressed through the years and earned a great deal of notoriety from his time on the AAU circuit with Game Elite. Walker is excited to get on campus in Knoxville after completing his high school career at Hargrave. “Corey has been an outstanding addition to our program. He’s a first class young man on and off the court,” said Lee Martin, Head Coach. “Corey continues to work hard both on the court and academically. I believe the sky’s the limit for him and I look forward to watching him play in the SEC next season.”

Johnson, a strong, athletic, 6’0” guard from Atlanta, Georgia, is heading back to his home state after his high school career finishes up. Johnson is a high energy guard that plays the game the right way. The University of Georgia, located in Athens, Georgia, always seemed to be a dream school for Johnson. “KD is all energy, all the time,” remarked Martin. “He’s been a welcomed addition to our program and our campus community this year. KD will continue to develop and I think he’s got this chip on his shoulder that helps him play with an out of this world tenacity. I think KD is going to do great things for the Bulldogs once he leaves Hargrave.”

Derrick “FiiFi” Quansah, a native of Accra, Ghana, made his way to the United States four years ago and played his high school career at Village Christian Academy in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The 7’0” Quansah continued to develop under the tutelage of the Garner Road basketball program, where he was coached by Hargrave graduate, David West ‘99. Quansah will head to Greenville, North Carolina to play for East Carolina University, a member of the American Athletic Conference. “FiiFi has been an incredible addition to our program this year! He’s a great kid who does things the right way,” says Martin. “FiiFi is a relentless worker on the court, in the weight room, and in the classroom. I’m excited to see his continued development on and off the court as the year progresses and in the future at East Carolina.”

Hargrave Military Academy is a National School of Character located in Chatham, VA serving grades 7-12 as well as post graduate students. The PG Basketball Tigers are currently sitting at 8-0 on the season, averaging 103.5 points per game and their average margin of victory is 26.5 points per game. Follow their progress at Hargrave.edu.

