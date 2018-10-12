Hall Of Honor inductions highlight EMU Homecoming 2018

EMU Homecoming & Family Week 2018 is here, and the Athletic Department is contributing its fair share to the activities, including a number of sporting events and the Hall of Honor Induction breakfast, and the annual.

After the annual Paul R. Yoder, Sr., Golf Classic kicks things off today, Saturday will be the busiest day on campus, starting with the Hall of Honor Breakfast in the morning. Three new members will be inducted this year.

Jason Sager ‘07 – Men’s Basketball (2003-07)



Jason Sager was a rarity, not just in the history of EMU men’s basketball, but also in the ODAC in general. Sager was before his time with his inside-outside presence as a guard, showing an ability to knock down a jump shot or make a key pass but also to get inside and grab a big rebound.

Sager earned All-ODAC First Team recognition three straight years, another rarity, especially for a team that never got past the ODAC Tournament Quarterfinals. In a way, it could be said that Sager paved the way for the successful EMU players and teams who followed him, as he garnered state and regional recognition. When the dust finally settled on his career, Sager stood third in EMU career rebounds (884), fourth in points (1,719) and tenth in assists (226).

Sager currently lives in Mount Jackson, Va., with his wife Anna and children, Peyton and Averiella. He works for Graybar in Harrisonburg as the Outside Sales Rep/Industrial Market.

Joy Shaiebly ‘07 Shelly – Women’s Soccer (2003-06)



When Joy Shaiebly Shelly stepped onto campus in the fall of 2003, she quickly began putting her stamp down as the measuring stick for EMU women’s soccer goalies. Chances are no one will be able to match the standards set by Shelly.

A four-time All-ODAC honoree, including First Team as a junior and senior, Shelly also helped lead her team to two of the program’s three trips into the ODAC Tournament Semifinals. She was VaSID All-State Second Team as a senior in 2006, as well as an NSCAA South Regional All-American Second Team. Shelly displayed the rare combination of volume and ability, setting program records in both saves (377) and save percentage (90.0%). Additionally, she broke the record for career shutouts at 24.

Shelly and her husband, Brad, live in Manheim, Pa., and spend their energy chasing after our 18-month-old son, Linken. After post-college ventures of working, coaching and playing soccer, Shelly is in the process of restoring her teaching license.

Jeremy Webster ‘07 – Men’s Track & Field (2003-07)

Quite simply, Jeremy Webster could be the best sprinter in the history of EMU track & field. He still appears in EMU’s top four of every indoor and outdoor sprint from 55m to 500m, and qualified for NCAA Nationals seven different times. Webster won seven ODAC titles as an individual and two more as part of a relay team.

His highest honor came in 2005 when he finished seventh in the 200m at the National Outdoor Championships, claiming an All-American medal. Webster qualified for the national meet three times in the event, as he also did in the indoor 400m. He broke ODAC records in both the indoor 200m (:22.16) and indoor 300m (:34.79), and claimed five more EMU records.

Webster currently lives in Woodbridge, Va., with his wife, Amanda (who is also a former EMU student-athlete), and their children Madalyn and Brantley. He serves as a public affair specialist with the United States Air Force, with day-to-day responsibilities including overseeing the Air Force’s Corporate social media accounts and website.

With this year’s inductions, EMU’s Hall of Honor contains 97 former players and coaches, as well as four teams and six administration honorees from the era known as “The First 60 Years.” Sponsored by the Royals Club, the Hall of Honor is located in the main hallway in University Commons, which houses Yoder Arena.

Athletic Events



There will also be numerous intercollegiate games on campus for the Homecoming weekend, including a clinic for the new women’s lacrosse program on Saturday.

Friday – Field Hockey vs. St. Mary’s (Md.), 6:00pm (Senior Recognition)

Saturday – Baseball Blue/Black World Series, 10:30am (9-inning game)

Saturday – Women’s Volleyball vs. Ferrum, 1:00pm (Senior Recognition)

Saturday – Women’s Soccer vs. Roanoke, 4:00pm (Senior Recognition)

Saturday – Men’s Soccer vs. Lynchburg, 7:00pm (Parent Recognition)

Sunday – Baseball Blue/Black World Series, 12:00pm (2 7-inning games)

For more information on campus-wide events, click here to see the EMU homepage for Homecoming & Family Week 2018.

