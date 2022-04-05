Griffith-cosponsored Medical Marijuana Research Act passes U.S. House

Published Tuesday, Apr. 5, 2022, 10:30 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to pass H.R. 5657, the Medical Marijuana Research Act. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA-09) is an original cosponsor of the legislation.

The Medical Marijuana Research Act establishes a new registration process to facilitate medical marijuana research and directs the Drug Enforcement Agency to register practitioners to conduct medical marijuana research and manufacturers and distributors to supply marijuana for such research.

“Decisions about marijuana policy must be based on facts and evidence, yet current federal law makes collecting this data extremely difficult,” Griffith said. “I cosponsored the Medical Marijuana Research Act to expand opportunities for scientists to get the information we need about marijuana’s potential benefits and harms. I am glad the House passed our bill today, and I hope this commonsense change to the law will continue to advance.”

Like this: Like Loading...