Governor proclaims April to be Alcohol Awareness Month in Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has officially recognized April as Alcohol Awareness Month in Virginia.

In issuing a proclamation, the governor emphasized the need to increase public awareness and understanding about the dangers associated with alcohol misuse.

“The authority is committed to addressing the dangers associated with the misuse of alcohol and build the capacity of communities throughout Virginia to foster a responsible approach when it comes to alcoholic beverage consumption,” said Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “We are grateful for Gov. Youngkin’s recognition of April as Alcohol Awareness Month.”

As part of its mission, ABC has developed a variety of programs, resources and publications for adults and youth to address alcohol misuse and encourage responsible behaviors. Educational programs for elementary to college-age youth target prevention efforts and community partnerships, which are critical to helping communities combat underage drinking.

These programs have become critical in the wake of the COVID- 19 pandemic. In fact, the governor’s proclamation cites a recent Virginia Youth Survey which found that “more than 15 percent of students in Virginia reported having their first full drink of alcohol before age 13 and more than 25 percent of Virginia high school students had at least one drink of alcohol on one or more of the past 30 days.”

Since 1987, the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence has recognized April as Alcohol Awareness Month.

Throughout April, Virginia ABC will share information about the dangers of alcohol misuse and encourage responsible consumption on its website and social media platforms.

For more information about Virginia ABC’s education and prevention resources and programs, visit www.abc.virginia.gov/education.

