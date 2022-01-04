Gov.-elect Youngkin names four to senior staff

Published Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, 7:51 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announced today four additions to his senior staff.

The new staff announcements include Richard Cullen as counselor to the governor, Jeff Goettman as shief of staff, Rebecca Glover as a deputy chief of staff and communications director, and Eric Moeller as chief transformation officer.

“I am excited to welcome this group of leaders with a record of experience and serving others. These qualified individuals with various backgrounds bring vast experience that ensure we will deliver on our Day One promises for all Virginians in making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Youngkin said.

Cullen, who was raised in Staunton, is a senior partner at McGuireWoods and has had a distinguished career in both the public and private sector.

He has served as the attorney general of Virginia having been appointed by Gov. George Allen in 1997. He also served as United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia from 1991-93, nominated by President George H. W. Bush.

From 2006-2017, Cullen served as chairman of McGuireWoods, and has represented clients, both corporate and individuals, in the most important investigations in recent years. His clients include former Vice President Mike Pence, The Boeing Company, the Chairman of BP America, and several state and local elected officials including Governor Wilder and Richmond Major Dwight Jones.

Goettman has served as the chief operating officer and policy director for the Youngkin campaign and as the transition director post-election. He was appointed as the executive vice president and chief operating officer at the Export-Import Bank of the United States in 2017 to provide executive leadership t,o the export finance banking teams and the business administration activities of its 400+ employees.

Starting in 2019, he served as a counselor for domestic finance in the U.S. Department of Treasury which included standing up the Operations Group that administered the $80 billion CARES Act program for the airline industry.

Glover is a Virginia native with nearly two decades of experience in communications and media relations. Born in Fairfax and a graduate of the University of Virginia, she has spent the last two years as director at the Brunswick Group. In that role she strategized complex media relations campaigns for Fortune 500 companies.

Prior to the Brunswick Group, she led the communications team at the U.S. Department of Commerce. Becca oversaw communications for 12 bureaus within the Department including the Census Bureau, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Patent and Trademark Office, and International Trade Administration.

Moeller is a senior operating executive with over 30 years of experience shaping and leading transformational change in companies across the United States. He is currently a partner at McKinsey & Company.

At McKinsey, he is a leader in the RTS unit where he helps companies seeking dramatic and sustainable improvements in performance and organizational health.

Related



