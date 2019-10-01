Golf: Smyth leads UVA at Windy City Collegiate Championship

The UVA women’s golf team is in sixth place after the first day of competition at Northwestern’s Windy City Collegiate Championship in Golf, Ill. UVA finished the first 36 holes of play at 5-over 581 at Glen View Club. Florida leads the 15-team field at 10-under 566.

Sophomore Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.) enters Tuesday’s final round of play in second place after shooting 7-under 137. Smyth posted a score of 4-under 68 during her opening round and then shot 3-under 69 in the afternoon. She trails South Carolina’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard by two strokes for the top spot on the leaderboard.

Smyth’s opening round score was a career-best at UVA. She had never shot better than 70 in a tournament prior to Monday’s competition. She posted three consecutive birdies to close out her opening round and then birdied four of her first six holes to start her second round for seven birdies over a nine-hole stretch.

Freshman Virginia Bossi (Como, Italy) had UVA’s second-best round, shooting even par 144 thanks to back-to-back rounds of 72. She is in 15th place. Junior Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.) is in 35th place at 3-over 147. She shot rounds of 72 and 75.

Sophomore Haeley Wotnosky (Wake Forest, N.C.) is 71st at 155 and freshman Celeste Valinho is 72nd at 156.

Live scoring of the tournament is online at Golfstat.com.