Golf: Smyth leads UVA at Windy City Collegiate Championship

Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, 12:37 pm

Led by a third-place finish from sophomore Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.), the Virginia women’s golf team finished eighth at the 12th annual Windy City Collegiate Championship in Golf, Ill. The Cavaliers shot 5-over 293 during Tuesday’s final round for a 54-hole total of 10-over 874. South Carolina captured the team title with a score of 14-under 850.

Smyth posted her best finish at UVA, tying for third place at 6-under 210. She shot 1-over 73 during her final round. Smith’s three-round total bettered her previous low tournament score by 10 strokes. She shot a career-best 4-under 68 during the opening round and followed that up with a 69 in the second round. She had never posted an 18-hole score below 70 prior to the tournament.

Freshman Virginia Bossi (Como, Italy) was the team’s number-two finisher, closing with a score of 3-over 75 to place 29th at 3-over 219. Junior Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.) was 40th at 221, including a score of 2-over 74 on Tuesday.

Sophomore Haeley Wotnosky (Wake Forest, N.C.) had the team’s second-best final-round score at even par 72 to finish in 65th place at 227. Freshman Celeste Valinho (Jacksonville, Fla.) was 71st at 230. She posted a final round score of 74.

The Cavaliers’ next tournament is the Tar Heel Invitational in Chapel Hill, N.C. from Oct. 11-13.