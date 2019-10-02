Golf: Smyth leads UVA at Windy City Collegiate Championship

Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, 12:37 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA women’s golfLed by a third-place finish from sophomore Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.), the Virginia women’s golf team finished eighth at the 12th annual Windy City Collegiate Championship in Golf, Ill. The Cavaliers shot 5-over 293 during Tuesday’s final round for a 54-hole total of 10-over 874. South Carolina captured the team title with a score of 14-under 850.

Smyth posted her best finish at UVA, tying for third place at 6-under 210. She shot 1-over 73 during her final round. Smith’s three-round total bettered her previous low tournament score by 10 strokes. She shot a career-best 4-under 68 during the opening round and followed that up with a 69 in the second round. She had never posted an 18-hole score below 70 prior to the tournament.

Freshman Virginia Bossi (Como, Italy) was the team’s number-two finisher, closing with a score of 3-over 75 to place 29th at 3-over 219. Junior Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.) was 40th at 221, including a score of 2-over 74 on Tuesday.

Sophomore Haeley Wotnosky (Wake Forest, N.C.) had the team’s second-best final-round score at even par 72 to finish in 65th place at 227. Freshman Celeste Valinho (Jacksonville, Fla.) was 71st at 230. She posted a final round score of 74.

The Cavaliers’ next tournament is the Tar Heel Invitational in Chapel Hill, N.C. from Oct. 11-13.




augusta free press
augusta free press


uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 

augusta free press
augusta free press news