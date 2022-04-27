Get tickets at the door for Something Rotten! for just $20 on Thursday

Something Rotten! has something special happening Thursday. Don’t miss your chance to save on tickets to the hilarious musical comedy at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro that everyone is talking about.

Tomorrow only, get your tickets for just $20 each during an At-The-Door Flash Sale.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for ticket sales. Show begins at 7 p.m.

Discounted ticket options not valid online. Must purchase tickets tomorrow evening (April 28) at the Box Office to receive discounted pricing.

Something Rotten! is a musical comedy with a book by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Set in 1595, the story follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world as they compete with the wild popularity of their contemporary William Shakespeare.

Additional showtimes this weekend are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets information is available here.

