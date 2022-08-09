Get the State Fair VIP experience at annual Black Tie & Boots gala on Sept. 22
Polish your cowboy boots or sport your finest cocktail attire for an exclusive State Fair of Virginia VIP experience featuring downhome fair fundamentals with an upscale ambiance at the Black Tie & Boots fundraising gala at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.
The celebration will be an indoor-outdoor event held at The Meadow Event Park’s Meadow Hall in Caroline County, with proceeds benefitting the State Fair of Virginia scholarship program.
Select grounds entertainment and attractions will be available to gala guests the night before the State Fair opens.
“It’s a chance to ride the ferris wheel, have an artist draw your caricature, enjoy live music and watch as the State Fair comes to life while the grounds are empty,” said Alexis Boyd, The Meadow’s event planner. “The lawn theme is country – celebrating Virginia agriculture, with a State Fair theme inside the mansion.”
The event will include a live and silent auction with prizes donated by gala sponsors. The silent auction is open from 6-7:30 p.m. inside Meadow Hall. A live auction cranks up at 8 p.m.
“We’ll have a showcase of Virginia commodities incorporated into the menu,” said Boyd. “And top it off with a fair-themed cotton candy champagne cocktail.”
A shuttle will move guests from the parking area to the mansion.
Early bird individual tickets are $85 per person through Aug. 20, and $100 per person Aug. 21 through Sept. 5.
Admission to Black Tie & Boots is by advance purchase only, and the event historically sells out. Event tickets may be purchased at StateFairVa.org.
Since 2013, the fair’s scholarship program has awarded 1,854 scholarships and has given more than $670,000 to support youth education in agriculture. The fair offers more than $80,000 each year in scholarship funds through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions as well as specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.