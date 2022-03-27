Georgetown sweeps VMI Saturday doubleheader

Published Saturday, Mar. 26, 2022, 8:32 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Despite scoring 12 runs with 19 hits Saturday, VMI dropped both ends of a non-conference doubleheader at Georgetown in games played at Shirley Povich Field

Game 1 – Georgetown 9, VMI 5

The Hoyas led 4-1 after four innings, VMI’s run coming on a solo home run from red-shirt junior Jacob Mustain. Cole Garrett led off the fifth with a double down the left field line and later scored on a Ty Swaim groundout. The Keydets took the lead with three runs in the seventh, loading the bases with two outs. Justin Starke walked to bring home a run and Will Knight doubled to give VMI a 5-4 lead. Georgetown rallied with five runs in the eighth, the big blow coming on a three-run home run from Jake Hyde.

Knight was 3-for-5 for VMI in the opener and Mustain had two hits. Garrett had a hit and a walk and Trey Morgan, Reeves Whitmore, Zac Morris and Swaim also had hits. JT Inskeep retired both the batters he faced to close out the game.

Game 2 – Georgetown 9, VMI 7

The Keydets opened a 6-2 lead with four runs in the fifth inning of the nightcap. Garrett led off with a home run and Knight followed with a double. Brett Cook and Morris delivered singles and three runs would later score on a groundout, a walk and a wild pitch. Georgetown answered with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 7-6 lead and that remained the score until the eighth. Garrett hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game in the top of the frame, but the Hoyas hit two sacrifice flies of their own in the bottom of the eighth to provide the margin of victory.

Morgan, Knight and Cook each had two hits for VMI. Morris and Whitmore had a hit and a walk and Knight also walked.

Andrew Ciufo went 2-for-4 with a home run for Georgetown (15-8).

VMI (8-15) is scheduled to host Virginia Tech Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Gray-Minor Stadium.

Like this: Like Loading...