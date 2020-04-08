George Mason’s Justin Kier granted additional year, entering transfer portal

Published Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020, 7:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

George Mason guard Justin Kier has received a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA after missing 23 games with a foot injury in 2019-2020. As a result, he has one season of eligibility remaining.

Kier has announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal but also is considering returning to Fairfax, the senior announced Wednesday.

The 2019 A-10 Most Improved Player, Kier also earned 2019 NABC All-District accolades and is a two-time All-A-10 selection.

Leading up to his senior season in 2019-2020, Kier sustained a foot fracture in September and missed the first portion of the season. He returned to the court and played in nine games in 2019-20, before re-injuring the foot and missing the remainder of the season to recover from surgery.

Kier averaged 9.6 points and shot 46 percent in his nine games as a senior.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments