George Mason’s D’Shawn Schwartz to compete in Portsmouth Invite

George Mason guard D’Shawn Schwartz continues his busy April with a trip down I-95 for the prestigious Portsmouth Invitational this week.

The event is a major pre-NBA Draft showcase of the top post-collegiate prospects in the nation.

Schwartz will compete as part of the Portsmouth Sports Club team, which includes Trent Frazier (Illinois), Malik Williams (Louisville), John Fulkerson (Tennessee) and Alex O’Connell (Creighton), among others.

The team competition on Thursday at 7 p.m. vs. Sales Systems, Ltd. Schwartz & Co. will play two additional contests on Friday and Saturday, with the schedule determined by game-to-game results.

Schwartz is coming off a stellar NCAA Final Four weekend in which he won the 3X3U National Championship while taking home part of the $50,000 grand prize. The Colorado Springs, Colo., product also tallied 15 points and six minutes in the Reese’s All-Star Game while leading the East Team to a 115-103 victory.

Schwartz excelled for the Patriots this past season while ranking sixth in the A-10 in scoring in league games (16.8 ppg). In overall contests, he was third in the league in 3pt FG percentage (.380) and sixth in 3pt FG made/game (2.53). He tallied nine 20+ point efforts and 22 with 10+ points, while registering double figure scoring totals in 14 of 16 A-10 contests. His 76 3-pointers made on the year ranked seventh-most in Mason single season history.

