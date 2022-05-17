George Mason adds forward Elvis Nnaji to 2022 recruiting class

Published Tuesday, May. 17, 2022, 9:54 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

George Mason basketball head coach Kim English announced that Elvis Nnaji has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Patriots, beginning in 2022-23.

A 6-foot-9-inch forward from Hopkins, Minn., Nnaji recently wrapped up his high school career at Hopkins High School.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elvis Nnaji and his family to our program,” English said. “Elvis checks all the boxes for us, both as an athlete and as a young man. He is the epitome of a positionless, modern player. His skill set, toughness, size and versatility will give us the opportunity to play him all over the floor.”

This past season, Nnaji led Hopkins to a 17-7 record and two playoff victories en route to the Minnesota 6AAAA semifinals. He averaged 15.0 points during his senior campaign, including four-straight 20+ point performances in February. That stretch featured a 31-point showing against Minnetonka and 29 points against Minneapolis North.

Nnaji guided the Lions to a 19-9 record during the 2020-21 season while contributing 10.8 points per game. During the campaign, he put together a series of outstanding performances. That included a 29-point showing against Minneapolis North and a 20-point performance in a win over Eden Prairie in February.

In October, he registered a 22-point, 10-rebound, 3-block showing against defending state champion Cretin-Derham Hall during the Breakdown Sports USA Fall League.

“I love Elvis’ goals and aspirations as an athlete and as a student,” English said. “He’s coming into college looking to embark on a journey at Mason that no basketball player before him has traversed. He wants to graduate with an engineering degree from GMU, and we are behind him completely in that endeavor.”

Nnaji is part of an incoming group of Patriots which includes rising freshmen Devin Dinkins (Washington, D.C.) and Peter Oduro (Gainesville, Va.), as well as transfers Victor Bailey Jr. (Austin, Texas/Tennessee) and Saquan Singleton (Bronx, N.Y./New Mexico).

Like this: Like Loading...