Gas prices continue 10-week decline: Below $3.50 a gallon in much of Western Virginia
Gas prices in Western Virginia are largely below the $3.50 a gallon mark, as the statewide average has fallen seven cents a gallon over the past week.
GasBuddy has the average across the Commonwealth at $3.68 per gallon, down 48.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, but still 69.9 cents a gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia was priced at $3.13 per gallon yesterday.
Prices have been falling for 10 straight weeks now.
“The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season.”
