GameDay Central: Live Coverage of UVA-UNC
AFP staff writer Scott German will be in Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., for tonight’s pivotal ACC Coastal Division clash between UVA (5-3, 3-2 ACC) and UNC (4-4, 3-2 ACC). Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Follow AFP for live updates.
Series Notes
- Saturday is the third all-time meeting between UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhalland UNC head coach Mack Brown, but the first at their respective schools. The two previous meetings came when Mendenhall was the head coach at BYU and Brown the head coach at Texas. Mendenhall came out on top in the last meeting during the 2013 season when his BYU Cougars defeated then-No. 15 Texas, 40-21, in Austin. Brown won the first meeting in 2012 when then-No. 21 Texas beat BYU, 17-16, in Austin.
- Virginia is playing its sixth night game of 2019, setting a program record for most night games in a single season. Saturday marks the first night game in series history to be played at Kenan Stadium between UVA and UNC. The series has seen three night games at Scott Stadium (2006, 2010, 2012).
- Virginia and North Carolina will meet for the 124th time in the South’s Oldest Rivalry, a series that began in 1892. The two schools have met every season since 1919 and there have been only four seasons since 1900 when they did not meet (1906, 1909 and 1917-18, when football was postponed at both schools because of World War I).
- UVA was the opponent for the dedication game at UNC’s Kenan Stadium in 1927. Kenan Stadium, incidentally, was used as a model by the designers of Scott Stadium.
AFP Pregame Coverage
