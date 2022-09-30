Menu
Sports

Game Preview: Washington Commanders head to JerryWorld to face the Dallas Cowboys

Roger Gonzalez
Last updated:
washington commanders
(© HTGanzo – stock.adobe.com)

The Washington Commanders look to get back to .500 when they face their rival, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday in Week 4 action. Washington (1-2) enter the game as the underdogs despite Dallas (2-1) still playing without star quarterback Dak Prescott, who is dealing with a finger injury.

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has showed some serious promise but inconsistent performances have led to their slow start.

Both teams are trying to catch the Philadelphia Eagles, who are the only undefeated team left at 3-0.

Where to watch?

The game will air on FOX at 1 p.m. ET. If it isn’t on your local FOX channel, you’ll need access to NFL Sunday Ticket.

What to know about the Commanders

Last time out against the Eagles was a nightmare. Washington didn’t score until the fourth quarter, the defense could not do anything to stop the passing game, and they got handled by a run-heavy team that recorded just 72 yards on the ground. Needless to say, they have to get more pressure early on. They are winning the battles of possession, but they are just not doing enough with it. If Wentz isn’t sharp, don’t be shocked if Taylor Heinicke ends up getting some minutes.

What to know about the Cowboys

This team was always going to go as its quarterback, and there was a positive belief that Cooper Rush could help them stay afloat before Prescott returns. And he’s done just that. He’s had a passer rating of over 95 in the last two games, winning both starts against the Bengals and Giants. He was 21-for-31 for 215 yards and a touchdown on Monday Night Football against New York, and he hasn’t thrown an interception in his 75 passes this campaign. More of the same will have his team in position to move to 3-1.

Prediction

Dallas 24, Washington 16

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

