Game Preview: JMU Football faces ODU looking to snap three-game losing streak

The JMU Football team will look to snap a three-game losing streak when the Dukes travel to face Old Dominion in Sun Belt action.

JMU is 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference, while the Monarchs, also losers of three straight, are 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the Sun Belt. One team has to snap their losing streak in this one, but it’s tricky to pick who.

JMU has the better roster, more experience and enters as the favorites, but the poor quarterback play means this one could and should be a tight one.

Where to watch?

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.

What to know about JMU

The Dukes go as their quarterbacks go, and lately, that hasn’t been going well. Three straight losses with three weeks of horrendous quarterback play. Three games ago, Todd Centeio had two touchdowns but threw three interceptions in the 45-38 loss at Georgia Southern. Then Centeio was injured, and the team lost 26-12 to Marshall with backup Billy Atkins tossing four INTs. Then last week against Louisville, a 34-10 loss, Centeio was 4-for-15 for 52 yards. The quarterback play will need to be much better here, and questions exist as to whether Centeio is healthy. We should learn plenty here.

What to know about ODU

Also losers of three straight, the Monarchs were shut out by Marshall, 12-0. Quarterback Hayden Wolf has potential, but the team has to play cleaner. With four turnovers last week, it’s going to come down to playing smarter, assignment football. They’ll need to create the splash plays, and that’s going to come with some better-designed defensive plays than what we have seen. The priority is going to have to be to stop the run though after allowing two Thundering Herd backs to get over 130 yards each last week.

Prediction

ODU 27, JMU 26