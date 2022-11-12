Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
game preview jmu football faces odu looking to snap three game losing streak
Sports

Game Preview: JMU Football faces ODU looking to snap three-game losing streak

Chris Graham
Published:
odu jmu royal rivalry
Logo: ODU Athletics/JMU Athletics

The JMU Football team will look to snap a three-game losing streak when the Dukes travel to face Old Dominion in Sun Belt action.

JMU is 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference, while the Monarchs, also losers of three straight, are 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the Sun Belt. One team has to snap their losing streak in this one, but it’s tricky to pick who.

JMU has the better roster, more experience and enters as the favorites, but the poor quarterback play means this one could and should be a tight one.

Where to watch?

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.

What to know about JMU

The Dukes go as their quarterbacks go, and lately, that hasn’t been going well. Three straight losses with three weeks of horrendous quarterback play. Three games ago, Todd Centeio had two touchdowns but threw three interceptions in the 45-38 loss at Georgia Southern. Then Centeio was injured, and the team lost 26-12 to Marshall with backup Billy Atkins tossing four INTs. Then last week against Louisville, a 34-10 loss, Centeio was 4-for-15 for 52 yards. The quarterback play will need to be much better here, and questions exist as to whether Centeio is healthy. We should learn plenty here.

What to know about ODU

Also losers of three straight, the Monarchs were shut out by Marshall, 12-0. Quarterback Hayden Wolf has potential, but the team has to play cleaner. With four turnovers last week, it’s going to come down to playing smarter, assignment football. They’ll need to create the splash plays, and that’s going to come with some better-designed defensive plays than what we have seen. The priority is going to have to be to stop the run though after allowing two Thundering Herd backs to get over 130 yards each last week.

Prediction

ODU 27, JMU 26

 

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

lawrence thomas

Albemarle County: Police seeking whereabouts of missing 78-year-old
Chris Graham

Get into the habit: Nunsense opens at The Wayne Theatre
Rebecca Barnabi

For nearly 40 years, “Nunsense” has made audiences laugh, and tonight the show opens at The Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro.

Sick child

Blue Ridge Health District: Flu, RSV pushing area hospitals to capacity
Crystal Graham

Respiratory viruses are quickly spreading throughout the region right now, according to an update from the Blue Ridge Health District.

veteran uniform

Living liver donor transplant option for vets could mean shorter wait times
Crystal Graham
uva football entrance

Virginia hasn’t recovered from the post-Tony Elliott hiring offensive line mass exodus
Chris Graham
Three Notchd Road

Baroque ensemble set to present three Western Noël concerts
Crystal Graham
student loan debt relief is backed

Biden student loan forgiveness on hold after Texas judge calls relief ‘illegal’
Crystal Graham