Game Notes: ODU on the road at Florida International

Published Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, 9:35 am

ODU football is back on the road on Saturday  at FIU for a 7 p.m. start on ESPN3.

Old Dominion (2-6, 1-3 C-USA) at FIU (1-7, 0-4 C-USA)
Date  Saturday, Nov. 6 • 7 p.m. • Miami, Fla. • FIU Stadium
Where to Watch  ESPN3
Listen  ODU Sports Radio Network
Series   Series tied, 3-3
Game Notes  Old Dominion      FIU

ODU Notes

  • odu logoNick Rice kicked two field goals in the final 1:52, including the game-winning 46-yarder as time expired to lift ODU  to a 23-20 win over Louisiana Tech last Saturday.
  • Running back Blake Watson recorded his third-straight 100-yard rushing game in the win over LA Tech, carrying the ball 25 times for 108 yards.
  • Tight end Zack Kuntz caught eight passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.
  • The ODU defense held Louisiana Tech to 59 rushing yards on 22 attempts. The 59 rushing yards allowing is the fewest allowed by ODU since giving up 58 rushing yards to ODU on Oct. 24, 2015 to FIU.
  • Cornerback Roger Cray had a season-high three pass breakups in the win over Louisiana Tech.
  • Linebacker Jordan Young had six tackles in the win over LA Tech. He is third in school history with 298 career tackles. He is 42 stops away from tying Craig Wilkins‘ school record of 340 career tackles. Young is 25 tackles away from second place TJ Ricks, who has 323 career tackles.