Game Notes: #15 Virginia wraps ACC Tournament play with Notre Dame

Fifth-seeded Virginia (38-16) will play its final game at the 2022 ACC Tournament when it takes on fourth-seeded Notre Dame (34-13) on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Truist Field in Charlotte.

Friday’s contest will air on ACC Regional Sports networks. For a complete list of networks that are carrying the game, visit: theacc.com/sports/2017/9/8/acc-on-rsn.aspx.

The game is an available on the WatchESPN app but is subject to blackout. Wednesday’s matchup can be heard in its entirety locally on Charlottesville on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) and anywhere on WINA.com.

A national audio broadcast will be available on SiriusXM channel 371. Links to live stats can be found on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter page (@UVABaseball).

Probable starting pitchers

Virginia: LHP Nate Savino (5-5, 4.03 ERA, 67.0 IP, 29 BB, 70 SO)

Notre Dame: RHP Liam Simon (1-0, 6.63 ERA, 19.0 IP, 18 BB, 33 SO)

