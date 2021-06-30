Frontier Culture Museum takes next step toward creation of new Education Center

The Board of Trustees at the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia announced Wednesday that it has completed the preliminary design phase for its all-new Education Center.

“This project represents one of the final elements of the Museum’s long-range plan,” said Peggy Sheets, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Once completed, the new 40,000-square-foot facility will enable the Museum to better tell the story of immigration and cultural evolution in the Shenandoah Valley, and America.”

Currently, visitors can explore an outdoor living history museum with 11 major exhibit areas covering over 150 acres. The addition of this new indoor facility will introduce galleries for permanent and rotating exhibits, studios for education and school group programs, flexible space for special events, and visitor service amenities.

The Education Center will expand upon the stories, themes, and programs available in the existing outdoor exhibits, as well as increase and improve the Museum’s educational capabilities while serving a greater number of guests by enabling year-round, rain or shine activities, in a fully accessible facility.

“This is an exciting time for the Museum, our surrounding communities, and learners of all ages from across the Commonwealth.” said Megan Newman, executive director of the Museum. “We are looking forward to the conversations and collaborations these new spaces will support, as well as the opportunity it represents to draw more visitors to our region.”

The Museum anticipates breaking ground on the project in 2023, and the project should take about two years to complete.