Friendly City Fortune raffle to draw winners on Saturday
The 2022 Friendly City Fortune raffle will include $250,000 in cash and prizes, and winners will be drawn on Saturday, July 30, from noon to 4 p.m. Prizes include cars and trucks, off-road vehicles, vacation packages, outdoor gear, and cash.
Tickets are still available for purchase online until 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 (or while supplies last). Only 5,000 tickets are available for the raffle. Raffle tickets are $100 each and include two entries per ticket. Ticket holders are eligible to win multiple prizes.
Ticket holders are invited to join in on the fun by watching live at Court Square Theater in downtown Harrisonburg, or tuning in online at friendlycityfortune.com
Ticket holders do not need to be present to win. Winners will receive a text and/or email notification informing them of any prizes won and how to claim their prize. All winners will be notified by 5 p.m. on July 30.
Organizers say there is plenty of free parking downtown for the event. Concessions will be available. Not outside food is permitted.
If you are feeling unwell or have COVID symptoms, organizers ask that you watch the livestream from home. Masks will be optional for audience members.
Along with the live stream video, winners will be updated every five minutes on friendlycityfortune.com.
Proceeds from the Friendly City Fortune help fund Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance’s initiatives and programs that make downtown a thriving destination for locals and visitors alike.
Here’s a sample of what raffle proceeds help fund:
- Free community festivals like Best.Weekend.Ever. and Winter Wonderfest
- Small business assistance through our Bricks & Clicks grants
- Destination marketing through shop small TV commercials, dining and holiday shopping guides, and seasonal promotions
- Beautification projects including new lamp post banners and public art pieces
- Initiatives to preserve downtown’s historic buildings and make downtown a welcoming place for all