FredNats use big eighth inning to win Lynchburg series
In a back-and-forth affair on Saturday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, the FredNats came from behind to beat the Lynchburg Hillcats 10-6 after a four-run eighth inning to secure a series win over Lynchburg.
Jeremy De La Rosa had the go-ahead two-run triple in the eighth, and the FredNats held the Hillcats scoreless in the final four innings.
J.T. Arruda drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single in the second inning, but a two-run double for the Hillcats in the third put Lynchburg up 2-1.
An RBI double from Allan Berrios, who celebrates his 25th birthday today, tied the game at 2 in the fourth, and then a wild pitch and an RBI groundout from De La Rosa made it 4-2 Fredericksburg after four.
The Hillcats scored four in the fifth to chase Jackson Rutledge from the game, and Lynchburg led 6-4 after five. Another wild pitch from Damon Casetta-Stubbs scored a run, and then Leandro Emiliani tied the game with an RBI single.
The game stay tied till the eighth, and the first two men reached after a hit-by-pitch and a single. De La Rosa then ripped a ball right over the first base bag to score both runners, and then RBIs from Emiliani and Branden Boissiere made it 10-6, which was the final.
Brendan Collins, Orlando Ribalta and Todd Peterson combined for 4.1 scoreless innings of relief. De La Rosa had three hits and three RBIs, Emiliani had two hits and two RBIs, and Boissiere had two hits and a sacrifice fly.
The FredNats will try to make it five out of six against the Hillcats tomorrow at 1:35 p.m.